Irish embassy continuing efforts to repatriate Irish citizens stranded in Peru

The Irish embassy in Chile has said it is continuing to work on a repatriation flight for Irish citizens stranded in Peru.

The date of the flight is dependent on permission from Peruvian authorities.

The embassy has tweeted that once there is an approved day for the flight, they will be in contact about travel plans for Irish citizens outside of Lima including Cusco.

They had earlier said that travel options from Chile to Ireland were “narrowing”.

They advised: “If you wish to travel home you should make plans to do so as soon as possible.”

