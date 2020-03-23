National Adult Literacy Agency to give free lessons over the phone during Covid-19 outbreak

Free adult education distance learning is being made available during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The National Adult Literacy Agency is providing tuition over the phone to help adults with reading, writing, form-filling, helping children with homework and understanding financial information from banks.

In particular, help is available for filling in social welfare forms, and applying for mortgage relief.

Anyone interested can Freephone 1800 20 20 65, or Text LEARN to 50050 to set up phone or online tutoring.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]