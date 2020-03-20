SAFE appointments at Intreo offices postponed over coronavirus

The Department of Social Protection has temporarily postponed all SAFE registration appointments with immediate effect.

It is to reduce footfall at Intreo offices as the Department has experienced unprecedented levels of demand in recent days.

A person needs to complete the SAFE process to be issued with a PPS number and public services card.

It involves a visit to a Social Protection office and a face-to-face interview with an officer.

“We are currently facing an unprecedented challenge with coronavirus but my Department is determined to meet it with agility and flexibility to ensure we get assistance to all who need it,” said Minister Regina Doherty.

“The measures we are taking today will re-enforce social distancing in line with HSE and WHO guidelines.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]