Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan joins Blackpool on loan

Friday, January 17, 2020

By Press Association

Blackpool have signed Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan on loan for the rest of the season.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has made 13 first-team appearances for Wolves and most recently spent time with DAC Dunajska Streda in Slovakia’s top tier.

Speaking to Blackpool’s official website, manager Simon Grayson said: “A lot of people speak highly about him and he’s had some good experience out in Slovakia, as well as internationally for Ireland at under-21 level.

“We’re looking for him to get on the ball, pick a pass and add something different to the squad.”

Ronan, 21, said: “I just want to help the team wherever I can and try and help the team get back to where it belongs.”

