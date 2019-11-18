Mourners gather for funeral of Níall Tóibín

Actor and comedian Níall Tóibín is being laid to rest in Dublin.

The 89-year-old died in Dublin last Wednesday after a long illness.

Mourners have gathered at the Church of St Paul of the Cross in Mount Argus in Dublin for his funeral. He will be buried afterwards at the Mount Jerome Cemetery.

President Michael D Higgins is attending the mass along with his wife Sabina, while the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is represented by his Aide de Camp, Commandant Caroline Burke.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor John Sheehan, is is also at the funeral.

Níall was born in Cork city on November 21, 1929. He is survived by his children Sean, Muireann, Aisling, Sighle and Fiana and his seven grandchildren. His wife, Judy, passed away in 2002.