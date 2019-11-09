  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Family of missing man, 69, concerned as gardaí issue appeal

Family of missing man, 69, concerned as gardaí issue appeal

Saturday, November 09, 2019

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Dublin.

David Carry, 69, has been missing from his home in Casement Villas, Kill Avenue, Dun Laoghaire since Friday.

David was last seen at around 2pm yesterday on the N11 beside Dunnes Stores.

David is around 5’5″ in height, with grey hair and walks with a limp.

When last seen he was wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Gardaí said that David’s family are concerned for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01 – 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 96 60900

More National News

Labour Party conference to kick off in Mullingar

Saturday, 09/11/19 - 9:10am

Irish Water to take more samples as boil water notice for 600,000 remains in place

Saturday, 09/11/19 - 7:40am

Part of Dublin facing water supply disruption due to improvement works

Saturday, 09/11/19 - 7:30am