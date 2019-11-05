  • Home >
Two arrested in Dublin in connection with ATM fraud incidents

Tuesday, November 05, 2019

Two men have been arrested in Dublin in connection with a series of ATM fraud incidents.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau made the arrests in the Malahide area after searching a house this morning.

A number of cash reversal attacks where cash is taken and the ATM is shut down, occurred in Drogheda, Swords and Blanchardstown.

Clothing, cash and a number of prepaid cards were seized during the search.

The men – aged 34 and 27 – are to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

