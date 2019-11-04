Appeal for witnesses after car hits Garda car and another vehicle in Co Meath

File photo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving in Co Meath yesterday where a car struck a Garda car and another vehicle.

The incident happened at approximately 3.15pm on Sunday, November 3 at Innwood Estate in Enfield.

Gardaí were called to the scene following reports of three or four males in a silver Lexus acting suspiciously in the area.

The silver Lexus, similar to a vehicle currently being sought by gardaí in connection with other suspicious activities, reversed and hit a parked vehicle before colliding with a Garda patrol car.

The car then mounted the footpath and left the scene at speed in the direction of Rathmolyon.

Owing to this incident, the back bumper is now missing from the Silver Lexus.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have seen any suspicious activity yesterday between 3pm and 4pm in the Enfield area to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time to contact Gardaí, as well as anyone who may have seen a Silver Lexus with a missing back bumper after 3.15pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9431222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.