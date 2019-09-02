  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7

Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7

Monday, September 02, 2019

Flowers left at the scene were a seven-year-old boy died on St Joseph’s Way, Ballymun in North Dublin yesterday. Picture: Gareth Chaney / Collins

Dublin City Council has confirmed that one of its vehicles was involved in a tragic accident in Dublin yesterday.

A seven-year-old boy was knocked down and killed by a street cleaning vehicle in Ballymun.

Both the gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating

Yesterday afternoon at around 4.30pm the boy was knocked down by a Dublin City Council street cleaning vehicle.

He was rushed to Temple Street Children’s hospital with serious injuries, but he passed away yesterday evening.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s was brought to the Mater where he was treated for non life threatening injuries.

In a statement, Dublin City Council says it extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family of the young child who passed away yesterday evening following a tragic accident involving a Council Vehicle.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 96 60900

More National News

Scenes at Liffey Meats protest ‘unfortunate’ IFA president says

Monday, 02/09/19 - 2:05pm

Over 3,700 children in emergency accommodation as new school year begins

Monday, 02/09/19 - 1:55pm

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assualt

Monday, 02/09/19 - 11:20am