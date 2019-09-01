Meat Industry Ireland say beef price cannot be negotiated

A protest in Bandon, Co Cork earlier this week. Picture: Larry Cummins

Meat Industry Ireland says it is willing to resume discussions with farmers once blockades at its processing facilities are lifted.

However, it says the issue of price cannot be negotiated.

Farmers resumed pickets outside factory gates this week after previous talks broke down.

The dispute centres around the price farmers get for delivering their animals for slaughter.

Yesterday saw pickets continue outside up to 14 factories, despite a recent High Court injunction banning the action by protesters.