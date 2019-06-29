Thousands turn out for Dublin Pride parade

Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tens of thousands of people turned out on the streets of the capital to celebrate Dublin Pride.

Thousands marched as part of the annual parade while huge crowds came out to cheer them on.

Beginning on O’Connell Street the parade passed through the city and ended with a free outdoor event in Merrion Square.

Celebrations began early this morning with a number of places hosting pre-parade events.

Over 70 LGBTQ+ organisations and community groups took part in this year’s parade.

This year’s theme was Rainbow Revolution and saw people, dogs, shops the GPO, City Hall and more covered in rainbows.

The parade has been held every year since 1983 when the first large scale LGBTQ+ protest march took place in Dublin in response to the release of the murderers of a gay man called Declan Flynn.

That June, the first Dublin Pride Parade was organised.

Dublin Pride said that the event is both a celebration and a protest against the discrimination and inequalities that still exist in Ireland.

At its very heart though, it is something more than all of that, it is a march of solidarity. It is our day to celebrate ourselves, our day to mourn those we have lost and our day to show a new generation of LGBTQ+ people that they are valued and cherished and most of all, they are not alone.

Samaritans have volunteers available for anyone who may be struggling to cope during Pride.

They will be on Capel Street Bridge in Dublin tonight from 9pm to 3am while those not in Dublin city centre can call free day or night on 116 123.

Also held in Dublin this afternoon was a Pride Alternative event organised by Queer Action Ireland.

The group said that it would not participate in Dublin Pride due to the fact that An Garda Síochána were marching in the parade for the first time this year.

The group were also critical of the decision to name RTÉ as the official media sponsor.

The Pride Alternative event saw a large number turn out at Rosie Hackett Bridge this afternoon.

If you are struggling and need advice or support you can contact the National LGBT Helpline on 1890 929 539 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.