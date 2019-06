A girl is in hospital after getting into difficulty in the water at a beach in Co. Louth.

The 14-year-old girl, who had been at the beach with friends, is said to have got into difficulty in the water at Seapoint Beach near Termonfeckin.

Two lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were launched after the emergency services were alerted to a swimmer in difficulty just before 3pm.

They recovered the girl from the water and she was flown to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.