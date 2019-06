A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a man armed with a crowbar in Belfast.

The assault occurred at 4am this morning at the Aspen Walk in the Dunmurry area.

The PSNI is appealing to speak to a man described as wearing a red and white striped hooded top and dark jeans in the area at the time.

The injured man has injuries to his head and arm, but they’re not life-threatening.