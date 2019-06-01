Man goes missing from his home in Co. Dublin

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Co. Cavan.

Janelle Quinn.

Gardaí in Cavan town are asking for help to find Janelle Quinn, aged 16 years, who is missing from Mullahoran, Co. Cavan since May 29, 2019.

Janelle was last seen on Wednesday afternoon and is described as being five foot four inches tall with a slim build, long straight dark brown/blond hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing ripped denim jeans, a black top, green jacket and black Nike runners.

It is believed that she may have visited Kilbeggan town and/or Dublin.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Cavan on 049 – 4368800, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.