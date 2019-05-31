French prosecutors call for 30 year jail sentence for Ian Bailey; Verdict expected later this afternoon

  • Home >
Friday, May 31, 2019

The Junior Transport Minister says the public needs to think of the roads as a lethal space.

67 people have died on our roads so far this year.

In the last 24 hours alone three women in their 70s were killed in a crash in Limerick.

In Dublin, a man in his 20s was killed in a hit and run.

Brendan Griffin says road safety legislation can only do so much.

Mr Griffin said that “once you get out on a public roadway that it is a very lethal space.”

“Everybody has to exercise extreme caution.

“We can have loads of legislation, we can have all the safety measures that we can imagine but ultimately everybody has to be part of a collective effort.”

