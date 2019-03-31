Too many coffee shops in capital, say City Council as they block planning permission

A local TD has questioned the level of Garda presence in the West Dublin area.

Fianna Fail’s Jack Chambers says increased visibility is needed, given the spate of serious crimes that have happened there in recent months.

It comes after yesterday’s stabbing in Mulhuddart where a man in his 20s died.

A man in his mid-40s remains in garda custody this evening in relation to the attack.

Deputy Chambers says people need to be able to go about their daily lives without fear of being caught up in violence:

“This is another escalation of violent crime that we have seen since the new year.

“We have had shootings, now we have had a knife attack,” he outlined.

“People are worried and are living in a sense of fear in west Dublin.

“They want to see the continued deployment of national units and an increased visibility of gardaí because people need to be able to go about their daily activity feeling safe and feeling secure.”